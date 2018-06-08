Won't allow Google artificial intelligence tech to be used in weapons, says Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted seven principles that will guide the tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) initiative forward. He stressed that he won’t allow Google’s AI technology to be "weaponised" or used for any means where the principal purpose of implementation is to cause injury to people.

In a blog dated June 07, Pichai said that a technology as powerful as AI requires organisations like Google to feel responsible about getting it right. He pointed out that all AI applications developed by his company would be assessed in view of the seven principles announced by Google.



Be socially beneficial

Avoid creating or reinforcing unfair bias

Be built and tested for safety

Be accountable to people

Incorporate privacy design principles

Uphold high standards of scientific excellence

Be made available for uses that accord with these principles:





Primary purpose and use



Nature and uniqueness



Scale



Nature of Google’s involvement



He specified that while Google will continue its work with government organisations and armed forces, AI is not being developed for use in weapons. Further, he clarified that AI technology will not be designed or deployed in the areas including, technologies that cause or are likely to cause overall harm.

He wrote, "Where there is a material risk of harm, we will proceed only where we believe that the benefits substantially outweigh the risks, and will incorporate appropriate safety constraints.

"Weapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people."