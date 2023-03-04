 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s Day 2023: Meet six women spearheading technology one code at a time

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Ahead of this year's International women's day, here are six trailblazing women leaders who are creating new jobs, revolutionary products and innovative services.

Representational image. (Photo: Christina via Unsplash)

The tech sector has long taken heat for its male-dominated “bro-culture”. Tech giants such as Microsoft and Google consistently report that women make up roughly 30 per cent of their workforce, with fewer still in positions of leadership or technical roles. The same disappointing numbers are also true of startups. What deters women from entering tech?

Apart from the gender stereotype of "boys being better at science and math" one of the main reasons for the small number of women in technology could be the lack of role-models for women within the sector. Although, in recent years there has been an increase in women entering tech roles in high positions, women are still in the minority compared to the number of male role models in the sector. According to Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, “No industry or country can reach its full potential until women reach their full potential. This is especially true of science and technology, where women with a surplus of talent still face a deficit of opportunity.”

Thankfully, things are changing, albeit slowly. Big Tech is now facing a new reckoning with several smart, savvy and innovative women leaders blazing the trail and paving the way for future innovators.

Meet six tech luminaries shaking things up in the field of technology:

Debjani Ghosh President, NASSCOM