Women are 79% more likely to spend more money on mobile games: Study

Moneycontrol News

A new study has claimed female users to be 79 percent more likely to spend money on mobile games via in-app purchases. The study was carried out by a marketing firm Liftoff that analysed the data obtained in the mobile gaming market.

As reported by The Verge, the report stated that after installing the app, female users are observed to make an in-app purchases by 16.7 percent as compared with male users. This allows the app developers to focus on the marketing of the purchase section. An additional cost of $0.18 had to be endured by the developer to make the app more appealing to its female users as compared with its male users. "A closer examination of conversation rates reveals females are in fact the most valuable gamers," the report stated.

Data was collected from 350 apps from June 2017 and May 2018. The results were doubled as compared with data obtained between 2016 and 2017. The results have made app developers more inclined to develop apps catering to female users such as puzzle games and others recommended through word of mouth.

The firm in its report has stated that the cost of recruiting iOS gamers to install apps and further make in-app purchases is more as compared to Android gamers. This cost tends to be worth it if the gamer spends more on iOS purchases.

App developers are focussing on both the platforms as even the Android mobile market is booming with 1.5 million new devices being activated per day.

Due to the increasing mobile networks in countries such as Russia, the Middle East, and Africa, gamers are more likely to make in-app purchases. In Asia, however, making in-app purchases are difficult as getting a gamer is both expensive as well as difficult.