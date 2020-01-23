Woman credits Apple Watch for detecting life-threatening condition

Apple Watch has been a part of many life-saving situations in the past. Yet again, the Watch is being credited for detecting the life-threatening atrial fibrillation, aka AFib, while a woman was asleep.

Rosemary Stiles, who lives in Kentucky, US, credits a gifted Apple Watch for helping her detect key symptoms of AFib, a hard-to-detect condition wherein the heart beats rapidly at an irregular rate, reported 9to5Mac. AFib, if not diagnosed, can develop clots, eventually leading to a stroke or even heart failures. Having the ECG feature in Apple Watch certainly helps one detect diseases like AFib.

While speaking to WHAS11, a local news outlet, Stiles stated that she was not aware about these symptoms before a notification sent by the Apple Watch after she had woken up from sleep one day.

“I felt tired; I was run down. I had no energy. I would get up in the mornings, and I could do a little bit of stuff around the house but then after a few minutes, I would have to go sit down in a chair, and it wouldn’t be long before I would fall asleep,” said Stiles.

The notification prompted her in seeking immediate medical attention at a local hospital.

Apple Watch’s ECG feature has previously detected similar conditions of irregular heartbeats. Another woman diagnosed with asthma in the US claimed that the Apple smartwatch helped her detect AFib.

The smartwatch also allowed a doctor to save the life of a stranger in a restaurant. Apple Watch also offers features like Fall Detection, which saved a 28-year-old’s life after it contacted the emergency services upon detecting a hard fall.