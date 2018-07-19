App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WNS Q1 profit rises 34% to $22 million helped by automation

Net revenue in the June-ended quarter was USD 196.0 million, up by 11.8 percent since the previous year, while profit grew 34.1 percent to USD $22.4 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Business process outsourcing company WNS Holdings Thursday said its profit rose 34 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased automation and a greater focus on skilling.

Net revenue in the June-ended quarter was $196.0 million, up by 11.8 percent since the previous year, while profit grew 34.1 percent to  $22.4 million.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed company also said it expects net revenue in the current financial year to be between $777 million and $821 million, up from the $741.0 million in fiscal 2018.

Operating margin also rose to 18.8 percent in the first quarter as compared to 17.1 percent in the first quarter of last year.

“In the fiscal first quarter, WNS continued to generate solid financial performance, growing net revenue by 12 percent year-over-year.  All of this quarter’s revenue growth was organic, as our acquisitions have now anniversaried.  We are increasingly deploying technology and automation in our solutions, and working to attract, retain and retrain our resources for the changing BPM landscape," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, in a statement.


He further said WNS has deployed robotic process automation and intelligent automation in ten out of its top 25 clients, and currently has another five clients in pilot stages.


WNS is also using newer technology such as drone-imagery analytics, Insurer Broker SmartChain (blockchain) and Less Than Load (LTL) billing to address the challenges of businesses across insurance, and shipping and logistics.

Global headcount at WNS at the end of June 30 was 38,227.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:45 pm

