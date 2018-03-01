App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Feb 26, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With eye on future outposts, ISRO planning ‘igloos’ on the Moon: Report

While there is no planned mission yet, ISRO is hoping to ready the technology in time for a possible mission in the future that may require ‘outposts’ on the Lunar surface.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hoping that their efforts will one day help create outposts on the Moon, India’s premier space exploration body, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has started working on building igloos on the lunar surface, according to a report by The Times of India.

The space research organisation is planning to build the ‘lunar habitats’ by sending robots and 3D printers to the Moon and by using the soil there, among other material.

According to the report, ISRO has made progress with a working model of the 3D printer that they plan to use during the mission, in the terrain test facility.

Although there is no mission plan ready yet, ISRO hopes to have the technology ready soon. Their scientists have already chalked out five designs of the ‘habitats’.

related news

M Annadurai, Director, ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) told the newspaper, “We are planning to use the Moon as an outpost - like missions in Antarctica. In the long run, the space station is likely to be scrapped. Many countries, including the US, are considering building more permanent structures on the Moon and working out of there. When that happens, we want India to have contributed."

Annadurai said that astronauts going to the Moon in the future will spend more than a few hours there.

"To keep them safe and help them work from there, we need smart materials, which is what we are focusing on building," he added.

The Director at the Satellite Centre also said that agency has mastered the process of creating lunar simulant (material that is similar to the properties of the lunar soil), and has about 60 tonnes of it. The simulant’s properties match around 99.6 percent with the samples brought from the Moon by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Apollo missions.

tags #Current Affairs #India #ISRO #Moon #Technology #trends

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC