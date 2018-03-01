With eye on future outposts, ISRO planning ‘igloos’ on the Moon: Report

Hoping that their efforts will one day help create outposts on the Moon, India’s premier space exploration body, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has started working on building igloos on the lunar surface, according to a report by The Times of India.

The space research organisation is planning to build the ‘lunar habitats’ by sending robots and 3D printers to the Moon and by using the soil there, among other material.

According to the report, ISRO has made progress with a working model of the 3D printer that they plan to use during the mission, in the terrain test facility.

Although there is no mission plan ready yet, ISRO hopes to have the technology ready soon. Their scientists have already chalked out five designs of the ‘habitats’.

M Annadurai, Director, ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) told the newspaper, “We are planning to use the Moon as an outpost - like missions in Antarctica. In the long run, the space station is likely to be scrapped. Many countries, including the US, are considering building more permanent structures on the Moon and working out of there. When that happens, we want India to have contributed."

Annadurai said that astronauts going to the Moon in the future will spend more than a few hours there.

"To keep them safe and help them work from there, we need smart materials, which is what we are focusing on building," he added.

The Director at the Satellite Centre also said that agency has mastered the process of creating lunar simulant (material that is similar to the properties of the lunar soil), and has about 60 tonnes of it. The simulant’s properties match around 99.6 percent with the samples brought from the Moon by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Apollo missions.