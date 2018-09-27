With co-founders gone, Mark Zuckerberg's vision for Instagram will be unchallenged

Following the exit of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the photo-sharing app may become more integrated with Facebook, its teams and product goals, sources told Bloomberg.

Instagram saw a growing influence of Facebook in its functions over the past one year. Earlier in 2018, Facebook had asked Instagram to come up with prompts to drive traffic and content towards itself. On the other hand, some of the links to download Instagram were removed from Facebook. It also wanted more say in other functions of the app like ad sales.

Mark Zuckerberg harped on Instagram's importance in the company’s earnings calls this year. But what miffed the Instagram employees was that Zuckerberg seemingly took credit for Instagram’s success on one of the calls.

Even though Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012, Systrom ran the app as a division of Facebook for six years through his own vision, even if it didn’t agree with Zuckerberg’s ideas. Recently, Facebook has been more intent on pushing for content and integrations that would benefit the overall company, sources told the wire.

Systrom and Zuckerberg had discussions about the future of Instagram which turned into tensions when Facebook’s revenue slowed, while the photo-sharing app prospered.

Facebook had helped Instagram out with resources and infrastructure to help it grow users and advertising. Zuckerberg’s social media platform is experiencing a decline in user engagement. Instagram and its speedy growth may help Facebook in the future.

Instagram may be absorbed completely to drive revenue growth, but they may risk the app’s unique culture which attracted people in the first place. People flocked to Instagram when data privacy concerns rose with Facebook earlier this year. If the two websites now start to mirror each other, it may lose its edge.

Now, the exit of the co-founders clears the path for Zuckerberg to make his idea of cross-promotion effective. There are no founder-level people who can challenge Zuckerberg’s vision for the app.