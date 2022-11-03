Xiaomi looks to bridge smartphone, digital camera gap with 12s ultra concept

Xiaomi has revealed a concept that aims to narrow the gap between smartphones and digital cameras. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the company’s top flagship smartphone of 2022 and the first by the smartphone maker to feature a 1-inch camera sensor.
Now, a modified version of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with a lens attached has been revealed by the Chinese phonemaker in an official post on Weibo. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra uses what the company calls is a “dual 1-inch ultra-sensor”.
According to Xiaomi, the handset uses an M-mount, allowing for other M-lenses to work. This particular lens is a Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH module. The clip uploaded by the company also reveals some software features, including focus peaking, zebra lines, a histogram, and 10-bit RAW shooting.