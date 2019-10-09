Wirecard, SES-imagotag join hands to Accelerate In-store Mobile Payments Adoption

Wirecard, the digital financial technology firm, and SES-imagotag, a digital solutions provider for physical retail, are joining forces to accelerate the adoption of frictionless in-store mobile payment. As a result, both companies offer a unique solution designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

The two companies are developing a "pay to tag" solution connecting Wirecard's mobile payment platform with all SES-imagotag cloud-connected IoT labels. Shoppers benefit from truly seamless in-store shopping, avoiding long checkout times, especially at peak hours, as well as e-coupons instant redemption and cash-back. Thus, shoppers save both time and money in physical retail while enabling brands to improve their Point of Purchase marketing efficiency.