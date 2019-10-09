App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 07:11 PM IST

Wirecard, SES-imagotag join hands to Accelerate In-store Mobile Payments Adoption

The two companies are developing a "pay to tag" solution connecting Wirecard's mobile payment platform with all SES-imagotag cloud-connected IoT labels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Wirecard, the digital financial technology firm, and SES-imagotag, a digital solutions provider for physical retail, are joining forces to accelerate the adoption of frictionless in-store mobile payment. As a result, both companies offer a unique solution designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

The two companies are developing a "pay to tag" solution connecting Wirecard's mobile payment platform with all SES-imagotag cloud-connected IoT labels. Shoppers benefit from truly seamless in-store shopping, avoiding long checkout times, especially at peak hours, as well as e-coupons instant redemption and cash-back. Thus, shoppers save both time and money in physical retail while enabling brands to improve their Point of Purchase marketing efficiency.

Together, Wirecard and SES-imagotag, who have been partners since spring 2018, expect that over 500 million cloud-connected smart labels will be turned into mobile payment acceptance points. In particular, the U.S. retail sector will benefit from the joint in-store solution for mobile shopping.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

