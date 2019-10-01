App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wirecard launches first fully Digital Multi-merchant Loyalty solution

The solution supports companies looking to globally expand their operations and tap into new industry sectors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wirecard, a global provider of digital financial technology, announced the launch of its fully-digital multi-merchant loyalty solution. With a unique B2B2C approach, the solution supports companies looking to globally expand their operations and tap into new industry sectors. By linking loyalty and payment services within a digital wallet, Wirecard is the first company globally combining these services fully cross-functionally.

This means everything from issuing and managing branded loyalty cards and apps to managing all wallet transactions, will be handled by Wirecard.

Wirecard expects this unique service enhancement to drive 150 million euro extra revenue in the next 12-18 months.

Close

To get the most out of the loyalty program, the Wirecard solution increases the number of possible touch points where users can earn and redeem points by combining multiple market segments. This kind of loyalty approach is especially relevant in the airline industry. A 2018 global study by Bond Brand Loyalty found that 50 percent of consumers are very satisfied with multi-brand loyalty programs.

related news

The new solution will be piloted in cooperation with CardGenY, a London based company which provides digital transformation toolkits for example for the travel industry. CardGenY customers include a number of national airlines and McKesson, a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in healthcare products.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:54 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

