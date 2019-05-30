Wirecard and XBN partners to enable digital payments outside of China

Wirecard, a global internet technology and financial services provider, and XBNa platform that helps placing consumer goods made in China on global e-commerce sites, have entered into a partnership to enable digital payments outside of China.

XBN is on a rapid global expansion with a trading volume of more than $6 billion in 2018, and covering 45 countries and regional markets. Both businesses and individual consumers can buy goods directly from global partners of XBN, which are directly sourced from Chinese manufacturers. Wirecard will provide global digital payment acceptance services to XBN, but will also support XBN's expansion in India with its nationwide SmartShop agent retail network.

With XBN, suppliers are able to trade globally, transparently, with the best customer exposure, pricing, stocking and logistics options, all in an integrated IT platform. With Wirecard's global approach, XBN will be able to offer a wider range of financial services to its suppliers.

"The cooperation with Wirecard enables us to combine our strong global e-commerce capabilities and our premium supplier alliances with the world's most popular digital payment and financial service provider. This gives us unlimited potential for growth. I'm very excited about the opportunities to explore new business and market potentials with Wirecard in both emerging and developed markets," said Xu Danxia, Chairman of the Board of XBN.

"There is tremendous potential in partnering with XBN and bringing our global digital payment acceptance solutions to a leading global, rapidly growing e-commerce platform," added Georg von Waldenfels, EVP Group Business Development at Wirecard. "The opportunity, besides leveraging all of our traditional global payment products, is also to expand throughout India and leverage our SmartShop agent network for XBN by bringing digital e-commerce services to consumers in the rural parts of the Indian subcontinent."