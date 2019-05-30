App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wirecard and XBN partners to enable digital payments outside of China

Wirecard will provide global digital payment acceptance services to XBN, but will also support XBN's expansion in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wirecard, a global internet technology and financial services provider, and XBNa platform that helps placing consumer goods made in China on global e-commerce sites, have entered into a partnership to enable digital payments outside of China.

XBN is on a rapid global expansion with a trading volume of more than $6 billion in 2018, and covering 45 countries and regional markets. Both businesses and individual consumers can buy goods directly from global partners of XBN, which are directly sourced from Chinese manufacturers. Wirecard will provide global digital payment acceptance services to XBN, but will also support XBN's expansion in India with its nationwide SmartShop agent retail network.

With XBN, suppliers are able to trade globally, transparently, with the best customer exposure, pricing, stocking and logistics options, all in an integrated IT platform. With Wirecard's global approach, XBN will be able to offer a wider range of financial services to its suppliers.

"The cooperation with Wirecard enables us to combine our strong global e-commerce capabilities and our premium supplier alliances with the world's most popular digital payment and financial service provider. This gives us unlimited potential for growth. I'm very excited about the opportunities to explore new business and market potentials with Wirecard in both emerging and developed markets," said Xu Danxia, Chairman of the Board of XBN.

related news

"There is tremendous potential in partnering with XBN and bringing our global digital payment acceptance solutions to a leading global, rapidly growing e-commerce platform," added Georg von Waldenfels, EVP Group Business Development at Wirecard. "The opportunity, besides leveraging all of our traditional global payment products, is also to expand throughout India and leverage our SmartShop agent network for XBN by bringing digital e-commerce services to consumers in the rural parts of the Indian subcontinent."
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.