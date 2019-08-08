Wipro report finds that 1 in 5 CISO directly report to CEOs

Wipro released its 2019 State of Cybersecurity Report that highlights the rising importance of cybersecurity defense to global leaders, the emergence of the CISO as a C-Suite role, and an unprecedented focus on security as a pervasive part of the business operations.

The study found that one in five CISOs are now reporting directly to the CEO, 15% of organizations have a security budget of more than 10% of their overall IT budgets, 65% of organizations are tracking and reporting regulatory compliance, and 25% of organizations are carrying out security assessments in every build cycle. In addition, 39% of organizations now have a dedicated cyber insurance policy. All of these points showed dramatic increases from previous years.

While the number of significant publicly reported breaches decreased by 25%, the number of records exposed during attacks increased by 164% to 232 records exposed per second. Attackers also targeted more specific information perceived to have higher monetary value: 38% of the data records breached/targeted were a combination of personally identifiable information and security credentials such as passwords.