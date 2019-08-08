App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro report finds that 1 in 5 CISO directly report to CEOs

15% of organizations have a security budget of more than 10% of their overall IT budgets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro released its 2019 State of Cybersecurity Report that highlights the rising importance of cybersecurity defense to global leaders, the emergence of the CISO as a C-Suite role, and an unprecedented focus on security as a pervasive part of the business operations.

The study found that one in five CISOs are now reporting directly to the CEO, 15% of organizations have a security budget of more than 10% of their overall IT budgets, 65% of organizations are tracking and reporting regulatory compliance, and 25% of organizations are carrying out security assessments in every build cycle. In addition, 39% of organizations now have a dedicated cyber insurance policy. All of these points showed dramatic increases from previous years.

While the number of significant publicly reported breaches decreased by 25%, the number of records exposed during attacks increased by 164% to 232 records exposed per second. Attackers also targeted more specific information perceived to have higher monetary value: 38% of the data records breached/targeted were a combination of personally identifiable information and security credentials such as passwords.

Close
Raja Ukil, Global Head for Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited said, “With organizations riding the digital wave, security strategies need to be enhanced to address the changing landscape and enable a smooth and safe transition. Security is also evolving to be a pervasive part of core business operations, and countries are establishing active cyber defense strategies and functions to foster partnerships with the private sector enterprises and with other countries. Amidst growing threats, leaders are collaborating more than ever before in new and innovative ways to mitigate the risks.”

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

