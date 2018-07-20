App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro posts 16.3% QoQ rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 2,093.8 crore

IT services revenue in dollar terms was $2.02 billion, down 1.7 percent quarter on quarter. Constant currency revenue grew 0.1 percent sequentially

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's third largest IT services firm Wipro exceeded analysts' expectation,  posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,093.8 crore for the June quarter, 16.3 percent higher than its bottom line for the March quarter. 

Revenue from operations grew 1.5 percent during the quarter under review to Rs 13,977.7 crore. Rupee revenue from IT services was Rs 13,700.3 crore, 2.1 percent higher quarter on quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company to report a revenue figure of Rs 14,004.8 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1,974.2 crore.

The company's performance in the March-ended quarter was mainly impacted by two factors -- bankruptcies of two clients, and an additional impact on the healthcare and life sciences business.

IT services revenue in dollar terms was $2.02 billion, down 1.7 percent sequentially. Constant currency revenue grew 0.1 percent sequentially.

The company had expected revenue from the IT services segment for the first quarter of FY19 to be in the range of $2.01-2.06 billion, implying anything between a fall of 2.3 percent and a growth of 0.14 percent.

However, Wipro had also said that there may be a further impact on first quarter from the closing of the divestment of its hosted data center services business to Ensono for a consideration of $405 million.

IT services EBIT margin was 17.5 percent, up from the 14.4 percent reported for the previous quarter.

"We expect revenue from our IT services business to be in the range of $2,009 million to $2,049 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.3 percent to 2.3 percent, excluding the impact of the divestment of our hosted data center services business, which concluded in the quarter ended June 30, 2018," the company said in a post-results statement.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:24 pm

