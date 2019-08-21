Wipro partners with IISC for research in autonomous systems, robotics, 5G

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process service company, announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), India’s premier public establishment for research and higher education in science and engineering, to conduct advanced applied research in autonomous systems, robotics and 5G space. The two organizations have jointly set up the Wipro IISc Research and Innovation Network (WIRIN), a hybrid industry academia collaboration unit, which will drive idea discovery, research and innovation in technology and product design.

A group of senior professors and research staff from IISc and engineers, developers, architects and researchers from the autonomous systems, robotics and 5G domains at Wipro will constitute the team at WIRIN. They will focus on the research and development of cutting-edge technologies in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Visual Computing, Human Computer Interaction (HCI) and Vehicle-to-everything communication (V2X). The insights from the research will be leveraged by Wipro for its customers and the industry ecosystem. The Institute will benefit from advancing its research goal and capacity building besides commercialization of the research outcomes.

Speaking about the collaboration, Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, one of the most prestigious research institutes in the world, to develop innovative solutions for autonomous systems, robotics and 5G. This is a significant step towards strengthening our position to be at the forefront of these transformative technologies.”