Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro named 'Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year' by Pivotal

Award underscores Wipro's success with joint customers and increased investment following the opening of the U.S. Center of Excellence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro Limited, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has been named "Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year" by Pivotal Software, Inc., a cloud-native platform provider, at Pivotal's annual SpringOne Platform conference in Austin, Texas.

Wipro's strong investment and growth in its Pivotal practice over the past year made it stand out to receive the "Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year" award. Wipro's Pivotal practice was also one of the fastest growth areas for the company over the past 12 months, with proven success in jointly serving Fortune 500 clients across the banking, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, telecom, healthcare, and utility industries. Strong cultural alignment between Wipro and Pivotal—and their joint emphasis on new ways of working—have also provided a strong foundation for future success.

"I'm delighted to announce that Wipro has received the Global Breakthrough Systems Integrator Partner of the Year award," said Nick Cayou, Vice President of Global Ecosystem, Pivotal Software. "The Breakthrough Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners whose emerging practice around Pivotal's offerings has grown substantially and become strategically important."

Wipro launched the Pivotal Center of Excellence at Wipro's Dallas office in June this year as a co-creation lab for both Wipro and Pivotal to build new solutions with joint customers and demonstrate examples of digital transformation outcomes they have achieved with clients. By March 2020, Wipro will have over 2,000 knowledge workers trained to build and support Pivotal solutions.

Rahul Shah, Vice President and Global Head of Solution Design and Partnerships, Wipro Digital, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro's investment in Wipro Digital, particularly in the areas of New Ways of Working and high-performance software engineering, make us a highly effective partner to Pivotal and have resulted in significant growth and success for customers."

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

