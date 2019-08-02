App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro launches co-innovation center with AWS

The center will allow an integrated delivery approach that will facilitate accelerated cloud adoption for enterprises.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, unveiled the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad, a state-of-the-art immersive co-innovation center in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro, with its skilled team of AWS-certified employees, is an innovation-led technology partner for clients in their continuous business transformation journey.

The center, located in Wipro’s campus at Kodathi, Bengaluru, will enable Wipro to develop and showcase its offerings on AWS Cloud for clients across industry sectors. The center will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub for specialized teams to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions, leveraging AWS Cloud services in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, augmented and virtual reality, among others.

This center allows an integrated delivery approach that facilitates accelerated cloud adoption for enterprises, and will help clients improve agility, security and optimize costs to drive superior business performance.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President - Cloud, Wipro Limited said, “The Wipro-AWS Launch Pad showcases what we do best - envisioning the future and creating transformative solutions for our customers. With our expertise in AWS Cloud Services, we are excited to support our customers’ continuous business transformation journey through the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad.”

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

