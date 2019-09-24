Wipro develops Collaboration platform for Brazilian banking industry association

Wipro announced the successful launch of the first phase of noomis, the new online platform of FEBRABAN, an industry association that represents the financial services sector in Brazil. FEBRABAN also organizes CIAB, an information technology trade show for financial services in Latin America.

noomis will serve as a meeting point and a discussion platform for the finance professionals in Brazil who participate in CIAB FEBRABAN. Built with digital cloud technologies, the platform is envisaged to change the way companies collaborate and share information. noomis will provide reliable, analytical, and unbiased information via news reports, blogs, videos, and newsletters that will enable participants to stay up to date on financial market trends.

Wipro has partnered with FEBRABAN on this project development journey, which has so far included the design and delivery of the first phase of the online platform. The company was also responsible for creation of workflows and the editorial publisher module for content management in the platform.