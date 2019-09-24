App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro develops Collaboration platform for Brazilian banking industry association

The platform is built with digital cloud technologies will serve as a meeting point and a discussion platform for the finance professionals in Brazil.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro announced the successful launch of the first phase of noomis, the new online platform of FEBRABAN, an industry association that represents the financial services sector in Brazil. FEBRABAN also organizes CIAB, an information technology trade show for financial services in Latin America.

noomis will serve as a meeting point and a discussion platform for the finance professionals in Brazil who participate in CIAB FEBRABAN. Built with digital cloud technologies, the platform is envisaged to change the way companies collaborate and share information. noomis will provide reliable, analytical, and unbiased information via news reports, blogs, videos, and newsletters that will enable participants to stay up to date on financial market trends.

Wipro has partnered with FEBRABAN on this project development journey, which has so far included the design and delivery of the first phase of the online platform. The company was also responsible for creation of workflows and the editorial publisher module for content management in the platform.

Mukund Seetharaman, Vice President and Head - Latin America, Wipro Limited says, “Innovation is a big differentiator, and noomis ️differentiates FEBRABAN by bringing together the financial industry to collaborate, exchange ideas and catch up on industry news. We are pleased to work closely with FEBRABAN to provide digital solutions for quick issue resolution and improve customer experience. Our deep expertise and experience in working with global financial institutions will help us provide best-in-class services to the Brazilian banking industry.”

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

