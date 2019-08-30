App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro and Google Cloud expand partnership to accelerate cloud adoption

Wipro’s solutions with Google Cloud technologies will enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro have announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a ‘business-first’ strategy.

Wipro’s industry-focused solutions, with Google Cloud technologies embedded at their core, will enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments. Wipro’s Insights-as-a-Service solution - Data Discovery Platform (DDP) is available on GCP. The Data Discovery Platform accelerates insight-driven decision making through pre-built applications for specific industries such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing. The platform has 70+ use cases that address industry-specific key performance indicators.

In order to accelerate Google Cloud adoption across enterprises at scale, Wipro’s Cloud Studio and Enterprise Digital Operations Center have been integrated with Velostrata, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and other Google Cloud services to bring a DevOps-oriented pipeline approach to industrialized migration. Wipro will also integrate Anthos, Google’s open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world into these offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for its customers.

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President & Head – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s comprehensive portfolio of offerings on Google Cloud is futuristic and innovation-focused. We equip our customers with the right tools to operate on a modern IT infrastructure, adopt a ‘business-first’ approach and be future-ready. In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimize business outcomes.”

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

