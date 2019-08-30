Wipro and Google Cloud expand partnership to accelerate cloud adoption

Wipro have announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a ‘business-first’ strategy.

Wipro’s industry-focused solutions, with Google Cloud technologies embedded at their core, will enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments. Wipro’s Insights-as-a-Service solution - Data Discovery Platform (DDP) is available on GCP. The Data Discovery Platform accelerates insight-driven decision making through pre-built applications for specific industries such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing. The platform has 70+ use cases that address industry-specific key performance indicators.

In order to accelerate Google Cloud adoption across enterprises at scale, Wipro’s Cloud Studio and Enterprise Digital Operations Center have been integrated with Velostrata, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and other Google Cloud services to bring a DevOps-oriented pipeline approach to industrialized migration. Wipro will also integrate Anthos, Google’s open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world into these offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for its customers.