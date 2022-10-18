English
    Winning bid for first-edition iPhone tops out at more than 50 times its original price

    At an auction held by LCG Auctions, the winning bid came in at $39,339.60 for a factory-sealed model of the first-edition iPhone .

    Ayush Khar
    October 18, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

    Whether you're an Apple fanboy/fangirl or an Android loyalist, it is hard to have missed the iconic launch of the first iPhone. For many tech enthusiasts over the globe, the iconic phone was what piqued their interest in tech.

    With rapid advances in technology in the last two decades, the iconic iPhone too became obsolete, eventually the used models found their final resting places in cupboard drawers and in resale markets at throwaway prices, so it came as a surprise to many when a bidder at an auction paid over $39,000 for a 15-year-old iPhone which is nearly 50 times its original price.

    At an auction held by LCG Auctions, the winning bid topped out at $39,339.60 for a factory-sealed model of the first-edition iPhone, according to a report by CNBC.

    The device sold at a price of $599 in 2007 in the US. The opening bid for the device came in at $2,500 and soon soared into the five figure league.

    LCG Auctions founder Mark Montero called the bidding amount 'record-setting' in an interview with CNBC.

    Close

    “We expected the bidding for this item to be fervent and it did not disappoint as a handful of avid and sophisticated collectors drove the price from just over $10,000 on Sunday afternoon to this record-setting amount by Sunday night,” Montero said.

    Apple's founder Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone in 2007 himself, changing the very definition of what a smartphone did and created history. Is $39,000 too steep a price for a piece of history? You decide.

     

     
    Ayush Khar
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:15 am
