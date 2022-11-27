Windows beta for WhatsApp updated with the ability to share contact cards

Representative image

The Windows beta for WhatsApp is being updated with the ability to share contact cards according to a report by WABetaInfo. The publication spotted the update being pushed out to beta users on the Microsoft Store and the feature has been implemented within the attachment icon next to the text box.



WhatsApp is releasing the ability to share contact cards!

After clicking on the sub-menu for attachments – which lets you attach files or lets you create polls – users will have an additional option labelled Contacts. A user can then select and send a contact card to a recipient that contains information which can be added to an address book.

WhatsApp has been aggressively adding new features of late, and recently the ability to set voice messages as status updates was spotted in an iOS beta version of the app. When used, the feature will allow you to post 30-second voice notes as status updates. The visibility of the note will be limited to people you specifically choose to share it with.

Like other WhatsApp messages, this too will be end-to-end encrypted.