    Windows beta for WhatsApp updated with the ability to share contact cards

    Windows Beta update 2.2247.2.0 is now rolling out to select users on Windows. WABetaInfo spotted the update being pushed out to beta users on the Microsoft Store

    Moneycontrol News
    November 27, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    The Windows beta for WhatsApp is being updated with the ability to share contact cards according to a report by WABetaInfo. The publication spotted the update being pushed out to beta users on the Microsoft Store and the feature has been implemented within the attachment icon next to the text box.

    After clicking on the sub-menu for attachments – which lets you attach files or lets you create polls – users will have an additional option labelled Contacts. A user can then select and send a contact card to a recipient that contains information which can be added to an address book.

    WhatsApp has been aggressively adding new features of late, and recently the ability to set voice messages as status updates was spotted in an iOS beta version of the app. When used, the feature will allow you to post 30-second voice notes as status updates. The visibility of the note will be limited to people you specifically choose to share it with.

    Like other WhatsApp messages, this too will be end-to-end encrypted.

