Windows 11 will run Android app on both Intel and AMD chips but is your CPU compatible with Microsoft's new OS?

Microsoft recently unveiled a new version of Windows with a ton of new features and design overhaul. However, perhaps one of the biggest announcements during its launch event was that Windows 11 would run Android apps. The software giant was working with Intel and Amazon to make this a reality.

In order to access these Android apps on Windows 11, users will have to install the Amazon app store within the Microsoft Store. This is when Intel Bridge technology kicks in, which translates non-X86 apps to run on that architecture. This will allow users to natively run Android apps on Windows 11.

Additionally, Android apps on Windows 11 will also be compatible with AMD CPUs. Intel believes it is important to provide this capability across all x86 platforms and has designed Intel Bridge technology to support all x86 platforms (including AMD platforms),” Intel’s statement to The Verge read. Microsoft also verified that Android apps will be available for all silicon providers, including Arm.

In an official statement, Intel said, “Intel Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows.” For now, it is unclear whether all Android apps or some Android apps will work on Windows 11. What is clear is that Microsoft is heading in the same direction as Apple, which announced iOS app support on macOS.

While Microsoft is allowing Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 free when it arrives later this year, it may not work on your PC without the right hardware. You can check out the full system requirements for Windows 11 here. But there are a few details you have to be aware of on the CPU front.