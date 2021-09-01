Windows 11 release date: Windows 10 successor rolls out as a free upgrade on October 5

Windows 11 release date has been announced. The new Windows 11 update will release worldwide starting October 5. Microsoft has announced that the new Windows 11 update will be free and rolled out in a phased manner.

New eligible devices will be offered the upgrade first. The upgrade will then roll out over time to in-market devices based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device and other factors that impact the upgrade experience.

Microsoft expects all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022. If you have a Windows 10 PC that’s eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it’s available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Windows 11 has received a major overhaul in terms of design. Microsoft says that the new design and sounds are “modern, fresh, clean and beautiful, bringing you a sense of calm and ease.”

Microsoft is giving the operating system a facelift with a new center-aligned start menu, a new cleaner design with rounded edges, pastel shading and overall a sleeker interface that is pleasant to look at. If you prefer, you can still move the start menu back to being on the left in the options menu.

Despite the interface overhaul, Microsoft has stated that much of Windows 11 is built on the same base as Windows 10 to keep the experience familiar to older users while making improvements that enhance it. One of the major ones is the ability to run Android apps natively within the system, something that could be achieved on Windows 10 but with a few workarounds.

Microsoft has also given multi-tasking a big upgrade with snap layouts that let you move apps and lock them to specific portion of the screen similar to Windows 10 but expanded now with the ability to set custom load-outs that allow you to quickly set up your workflow and have the operating system remember where placed the apps on the screen. Windows 11 will also let you toggle between various desktop layouts similar to Apple's macOS.