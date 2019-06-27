Will open banking become outdated, even before it takes off?

Radhika Nallayam

Open banking has emerged as one of the most debated topics in the global banking arena this year. Many consider it as the quintessential element that will transform the banking industry in the coming days.

However, a recent study by Capgemini presents a different picture.

“As banking ecosystem partnerships become more accepted and valued, the industry is rebundling services. While the open banking concept is still emerging, it’s at risk of quickly becoming yesterday’s news,” highlights the report titled “World Fintech report 2019”.

The report further points out that ‘open banking’ will soon transition into something the company terms as ‘Open X’ phase, which will be driven by standardized APIs, insights from customer data, and effective collaboration among various players.

India too is catching up to the open banking phenomenon with many Indian banks, both private sector and public sector, launching open banking initiatives in the recent past. However, it’s far from being a norm in the industry.

According to the Capgemini report, which looks at the global scenario, open banking may provide short-term operational advantages to the ecosystem but will not be effective in the long-run. The report focuses on some fundamental shifts which will alter the course of open banking in the future. Aspects of Open X --like shared access, instead of ownership for instance-- calls for elaborate conversations in the industry.

Open X will also mark some major shifts like ‘product to experience’, ‘assets to data’ and ‘building/buying to partnering’.

Open banking is probably already navigating the industry in this direction. However, in the future, all players should be prepared for a seamless exchange of resources, the report says. “Banks need to prepare strategically for the long game versus getting caught up with quick fixes or wins.”

The future of Banking

The report, which studies Open X in detail, elaborates that new roles that challenge traditional banking assumptions will emerge in the future. Market players will take up the roles of ‘supplier, aggregator or orchestrator’ rather than the distinct present day roles.

Established banks of today, says the report, will leverage their capabilities to be either ‘suppliers or aggregators’ in future.

The report also analyses the challenges involved in building Open X environment and how each player should start working on a well-defined Open X roadmap. It also the underscores the need for tighter collaboration in the industry to address ambiguities around process standardization, regulations and entity roles.