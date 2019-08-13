Will Maruti Suzuki launch Jimny as next-gen Gypsy in India?

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that it will be reviving its most popular SUV, the Jimny. While it was not to be launched in India, recent reports suggest that the Indo-Japanese automobile manufacturer could be working on an SUV for the Indian market based on the Jimny Sierra.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny in Japan last year where it received critical acclaim. The SUV is currently only manufactured in Japan and exported globally. However, it is speculated that Maruti Suzuki could begin production of a right-hand-drive variant at its Gujarat plant.

Though details of the SUV are scarce at this moment, it is expected that the SUV will be launched in a five-door variant. It could be branded as the next-gen Gypsy, something Maruti had discontinued just a little while ago. Currently, the Jimny is available in a three-door variant which would make it impractical in the Indian market.

The Jimny is available with two engine options in the international markets which include a 660cc triple-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine. The three-cylinder engine is reserved for the Japanese market only, while the bigger engine is exported worldwide and used by Ertiga and Ciaz, both of which are sold in India.