Will iPhone 13 come with in-display fingerprint scanner? Here is what we know

Apple iPhone 13 launch is months away. The rumour mill continues to churn out more leaks about the upcoming 2021 iPhone models. The latest development is around Touch ID, which is said to make a comeback in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Apple iPhone 12 (Review) series features Face ID for biometric authentication. Although very secure, Face ID has not as useful for iPhone users in the era of masked faces. Apple might fix this issue with Touch ID. A MacRumors report, citing Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner, claims the Apple iPhone 13 is likely to come with an in-display Touch ID.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said he was unsure whether Touch ID’s comeback in iPhone 13 series. “We believe that the iPhone will significantly improve the user experience if it adopts the power button with the Touch ID sensor. However, currently, there is no visibility on the timing of adopting this new specification”, Kuo had said.

The Barclays report also states that the Apple iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch. The same was previously reported by Mac Otakara. Analysts believe a smaller notch on iPhone 13 models will be the result of a "more tightly integrated version of the current structured light system" for Face ID, adding that a "bigger shift" is likely to come in 2022, with Apple apparently aiming to adopt time-of-flight architecture for Face ID that would allow for an "even smaller footprint.” This corroborates with a previous Kuo report that claimed the 2022 iPhone models will come with a hole-punch display.

On the back, only the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature the LiDAR Scanner. Previous reports indicate the iPhone 13 Pro camera will get some major upgrades. The iPhone 13 camera is also tipped to feature an improved 5P ultrawide sensor. A Barclays report claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, had reported the upgraded ultrawide camera will only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The LiDAR sensor will still be available only on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.