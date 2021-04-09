Will.I.am and Honeywell's Xupermask is a $299 facemask

Honeywell the company most known for its air purifiers has teamed up with Will.I.am to create a facemask for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not just a regular facemask though, constructed with a silicone face seal and secured by high quality elastic straps that hold it in place, it can be worn for up to 365 days a year. The mask also has dual 3-speed fans with HEPA filters for "enhanced breathability."

It also comes with noise-cancelling audio and microphone capabilities and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for music on the go. It has LED day glow lights and an earbud magnetic docking system. It's also powered by a battery that is rated for 7 hours on a single charge.

A big selling point for the fashionable iteration of an essential item in the post COVID world is that it is also designed by the same man who made the SpaceX space suits. Wild!

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal," says Will.I.am in a press statement. "In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style.”

Of course so many features come at a cost and at $299 (approx. Rs 22,000) it is quite a steep one for a facemask. But hey people have sold weirder things to much success, so there just may be customers for this.