English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Will.I.am and Honeywell's Xupermask is a $299 facemask

Will.I.am's COVID-19 mask is here and yup, its exactly as weird as it sounds!

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST

Honeywell the company most known for its air purifiers has teamed up with Will.I.am to create a facemask for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is not just a regular facemask though, constructed with a silicone face seal and secured by high quality elastic straps that hold it in place, it can be worn for up to 365 days a year. The mask also has dual 3-speed fans with HEPA filters for "enhanced breathability."

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

It also comes with noise-cancelling audio and microphone capabilities and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for music on the go. It has LED day glow lights and an earbud magnetic docking system. It's also powered by a battery that is rated for 7 hours on a single charge.

A big selling point for the fashionable iteration of an essential item in the post COVID world is that it is also designed by the same man who made the SpaceX space suits. Wild!

Close

Related stories

“We created XUPERMASK to change the game of our new normal," says Will.I.am in a press statement. "In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle. Alongside Honeywell, we’ve engineered a state-of-the-art Smart Mask to provide function with style.”

Of course so many features come at a cost and at $299 (approx. Rs 22,000) it is quite a steep one for a facemask. But hey people have sold weirder things to much success, so there just may be customers for this.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smart wearables #Technology #Xupermask
first published: Apr 9, 2021 02:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.