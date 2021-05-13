WiFi has had severe vulnerabilities since inception, but we are discovering it only now: Expert

These vulnerabilities have been there since the beginning and can be exploited by hackers

Turns out that the one tech that we use to power our daily lives has had a slew of vulnerabilities present since the beginning and we are only discovering them now.

Belgian cybersecurity expert Mathy Vanhoef (via Gizmodo) - who is known for discovering the KRACK attack back in 2017 - has unearthed a new series of vulnerabilities that could potentially leak user information or be used to carry out a device attack if manipulated by a hacker within WiFi range. He calls the new series of attacks FragAttacks or "Fragmentation and aggregation attacks."

Nine out of the twelve possible vulnerabilities are results of programming hiccups within several WiFi products while the others are present within the WiFi standard itself. This impacts some security protocols like WEP also.

Thankfully, these attacks are hard to pull off since they require user interaction or the use of an obscure network setting within the WiFi standard.

Manufacturers have already started issuing patches for these vulnerabilities. Vanhoef recommends you use a strong and unique WiFi password and try to ensure that you are connecting to websites using the secure HTTPS encryption protocol where possible. Also, try and stay away from sites that are dubious but we shouldn't have to tell you that.