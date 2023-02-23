 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why You Should Listen to Twitter on Two-Factor Authentication

New York Times
Feb 23, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

Security researchers are continuing to discover new flaws in SMS-based authentication, so we can expect more sites and apps to push users away from receiving codes via text messages for authentication.

Twitter recently set in motion a major shift that will affect how most people protect their accounts. The company told nonpaying users that they would soon have to stop using a popular security feature: two-factor authentication through text messages.

Let me explain why this isn’t as bad as you might fear.

In plain speak, two-factor authentication requires two security steps to verify that you are who you say you are. The first step asks for a username and password, and the second requires you to either enter a temporary code that is sent to you or connect to a physical security key. This way, even if someone has your password, that person will need to fulfill the second step to log in to your account.

Twitter’s announcement of this change was initially confusing and alarming for many. But to be clear, Twitter is pushing users to adopt stronger safeguards — and it has created an opportunity for us all to bite the bullet and improve the security of our online accounts.