Why is Volkswagen's upcoming e-car special?

Volkswagen has been experimenting with electric car technology for a while under its sub-brand, the ID series. The company is gearing up for the launch of its first-ever production-spec all-electric car, the ID.3. It was earlier seen from the outside under heavy camouflage, but the company has recently taken the wraps off the car’s interiors.

Volkswagen has equipped the ID.3 with a floating digital driver’s display which is expected to be mounted on the steering control. It also gets a gear lever with the electronic parking brake integrated into the display console. The centre console gets an infotainment system, which has some features which can be accessed by the keyword ‘Hello ID’. The car also gets touch controls on its steering wheel in place of buttons, to enhance its futuristic feel.

The company’s teaser also reveals additional features of the car including in-built navigation, a dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, voice control, phone connectivity and different drive modes, among others.

Volkswagen is offering the ID.3 with three battery pack options which have a power output ranging from 45 kWh, 58 kWh and 77 kWh. These give the car a full-charged range of 330km, 420km and 550km respectively. The company also states that the battery pack can be charged with a speed of up to 125 kW, with a 30-minute charge time required for a range of 260km. Users can also install an 11 kW wall box charger for everyday use.

The ID.3 is expected to be unveiled globally in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, with sales slated to begin by 2020. There has been no official news about the car making it to the Indian market yet, but it is expected that Volkswagen will introduce its electric lineup in India soon.