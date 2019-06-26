App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why is the Aston Martin Valhalla special?

The Valhalla has a flexi-foil wing which alters the amount of downforce on the car due to aerodynamics, without changing its angle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aston Martin has officially named its upcoming hypercar, the Valhalla. It began as a project named AM-RB 003 and is a joint effort of the company with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and Adrian Newey, a famous Formula One engineer.

The Valhalla has a flexi-foil wing which alters the amount of downforce on the car without changing its angle. Aston Martin claims that this will nearly eliminate drag, turbulence and wind noise. It also features an all-carbon fibre construction which has brought down the car’s weight to 1,350 kg.

Aston Martin has equipped the car with a V6 turbocharged petrol-hybrid system. Though the official power figures have not been disclosed yet, it can be safely assumed that the car will make more than 1,000 PS of maximum power.

The company continued its legacy of naming its cars based on Norse mythology, as the Valhalla is the successor to the Valkyrie, both of which are based on Norse mythology. It also joins the company’s lineup of cars starting with ‘V’, which are exclusively high-performance vehicles. This trend was first started with the DB5, who was named the Vantage.

The car will have an extremely limited production run of 500 units, as each unit will be priced well above the Rs 7 crore mark (ex-showroom). While there is no official date announced, it can be expected that the Valhalla will make its global debut soon.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 06:59 pm

