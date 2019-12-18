Why Google thinks India’s UPI can be a global model to follow

After the demonetization in 2016, digital banking saw a significant escalation in India. UPI became a key player in this movement and has achieved enormous success within 3 years. Recognizing this feat, Google cited UPI as a global model to pursue and wanted US Federal Reserve to follow India’s UPI example.

India’s UPI: the success story

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a system that enables multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application, amalgamating various banking features, merchant payments and seamless fund routing under one roof.

Initial launch by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in collaboration with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016 included 21 banks. At first, UPI was solely used as a person-to-person (P2P) payment platform. Gradually the tech companies entered this sector with the person-to-merchant (P2M) option via UPI.

Based on a story by Business Line in September 2019, Indian UPI set a benchmark by recording more than 1000 crore transactions amounting to over ₹17-lakh crore.

According to the latest 'India Digital Payments Report' by Worldline India, Google Pay along with two other platforms collectively processes India's 90 percent of UPI payments. It states that Google Pay surpassed the other platforms in both the amount and volume of transactions.

Google’s Letter to The Federal Reserve

The US Federal Reserve Board announced in August this year that a new interbank 24x7x365 Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service called FedNow is in pipeline and invited suggestions from the stakeholders to make it stand out.

Google LLC wrote to the board particularizing the triumphant example of UPI-based digital payment in India and advised to replicate it for faster digital payments in the US through FedNow.

In a letter by Mark Isakowitz, Vice President, Government Affairs and Public Policy, US and Canada, Google, the company said it worked closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to build Google Pay. He stated that Indian UPI was “thoughtfully planned and critical aspects of its design led to its success".

The letter adds that "Adoption of the system was rapid, growing from 100,000 monthly transactions, to 77 million, to 480 million, 1.115 billion monthly transactions in the first four years". Also noting that " After just 3 years, the annual run rate of transactions flowing through UPI is about 10 percent of India's GDP (gross domestic product), including 800 million monthly transactions valued at USD 19 billion". He suggested making FedNow an open system, stating that "openness fosters collaboration between technology and financial providers".