Why DBS Bank wants you to ‘bank less’

V Bhatia

Data, due diligence, democratization and digitization – these are the core aspects of providing financial services to contemporary customers, according to Priyashis Das, Head – Branch Banking and Wealth Management of DBS Bank India.

Banking has become invisible with the growing use of technology. Customers, whether salaried professionals, ultra-high networth individuals (UNHI) or emerging affluent, often don’t see their banks, or choose not to see them. All they need are regular alerts to stay informed as they focus on other aspects of their life. DBS Bank summed this best in its tag line ‘Live more, bank less’.

Das explained that the company always places customer intent and interest in the foreground while coming up with solutions that can meet a client’s individualistic financial aspirations. “The process is more important than the product. Before mapping out a customer’s portfolio, we discuss their risk attitude, time period for returns, liquidity concerns and financial goals. Within this process, we consider four things. The first is data – how much can be given to help them take a decision since everyone is time-pressed. The second is democratization – is it easily available. The third is whether it can be digitally served. And the over-arching aspect is due diligence,” he explained.

DBS Bank also maps its business strategies based on client journeys and client emotions. “We constantly question ourselves on things like, if a client has to take a five-tap journey in wealth solutions, is it alright or can we do something else? Are they happy receiving returns for mutual funds on the phone, spanning from one day to three years? Every time we checked whether our solutions are helping them, customers gave us a thumbs up, but also shared areas for improvement,” Das stated.

These included a wider physical network, which explains why DBS Bank tripled its network from 12 branches in 2018 to 32 till December 2019. Another feedback was to leverage data better, a domain that the consumer-banking entity accepts has no end for improvement. This is especially since India is becoming data-rich and customers are more comfortable using technology to access banking on-the-fly. Proud that DBS has always been a data-first bank, Das said that the financial institution constantly considers ways to create technologically sound and innovative solutions.

This is where the company will focus its attention in 2020, while tapping the potential of the emerging affluent segment. It believes that it is well placed to meet the needs of these consumers with its digital proposition.