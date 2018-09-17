Why a universal technology platform is key to addressing India's banking woes

Suman Reddy Eadunuri

India’s economy has been remarkably resilient in the face of a cauldron of challenging developments.

While developed markets crashed during the 2008 recession, India's financial system has withstood the harsh global headwinds. Even as the recent demonetisation period saw India's growth dip marginally, in the end, it proved the expert’s prediction that it would withstand a "real stress-test".

However, all the previous glory seems to have been wiped out today. A comparison by the International Monetary Fund between 2009 and 2017 shows a stark fact: where it once had one of the lowest ratios of non performing assets among the largest economies of the world, India went into the red by having the highest ratio of bad assets.

Top that with archaic accounting standards, procrastinated and blocked legislation, a lack of strategic guidance, the scenario has turned with a muddle of bad loans and tycoons gaming the riddled system.

The ex-governor, Raghuram Rajan acknowledged the banks’ inadequacy in adopting technology, even though major banks have moved the needle in technology investments.

Transformation cannot happen overnight, but as a firm believer that technology can right many wrongs, it does appear that based on what has transpired over the last decade, the investments made by the sector are not in tune with the times.

A closer look into the state of technology in finance reveals how agencies and banks are beginning their digital journey by installing applications or chatbots that are improving over time.

Today, they are able to gauge how risk-heavy a particular loan applicant could be, using vast data reams and financial records. Ever-increasing analytic capabilities are crunching on this data to streamline specific processes.

But today, the same stakeholders seem to be making well-intentioned but short-sighted mistakes: purchasing or integrating single-use case applications that are limited to the purpose and the outcome of that activity or thinking about tasks and not broader outcomes.

From that single activity, if you could broadly look across the entire bank’s operations, you would notice these applications are solving micro-objectives in silos without a coordinated effort to accomplish the organization’s larger goals.

The power of technology must come to the fore again, however in a more robust paradigm.

An interconnected, unified technology platform built for the financial sector will build a digital foundation for the organization, from the ground up.

Technology must be driven from the core of a business, and this architecture is what organizations are adopting in their digital transformation journeys. I cannot but think of this disruptive thinking being manifested by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, for example.

One of the country’s most tech-savvy chief ministers has rolled out the first phase one of the world’s largest and most complex government digital transformation projects called e-Pragati, a digital-enabled central platform

that will integrate all departments and streamline citizen services.

This project will help connect the state’s citizens and businesses to 33 departments, 315 agencies, and 745 citizen services.

This centralized system must be built to handle unending change to meet the shifting requirements and intricacies of our financial system while future proofing against any new technologies that may come along.

The platform would be the foundation for existing and new applications that could be adjusted even by non-IT employees or auditors.

What’s more, new technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence can uncover patterns in data that might otherwise escape notice.

For example, an app that profiles debtors’ financial history can share that information with an audit application that is sweeping the system to look for any activities that could be flagged. Also, intelligence must be combined with robotic automation to truly gain efficiencies of scale.

Previous tasks like creating an analytics report built by a team of experts can now be done automatically by software, at a fraction of the time and cost.

Technology has evolved to a state where the interactions between business or operational stakeholders and IT analysts are much simpler, thanks to visual models which can generate the code in the background.

In other words, software should be able to write and perfect software.

The rise of Indian start-ups solving point solutions is a great sign of the need to solve specific challenges.

However, for true digital transformation at large financial enterprises

with complex processes, investing in platform technologies offers solutions that can match the scope of the challenges posed.

They can usher in rapid change by correlating data from different business functions to provide strategic guidance, detect process gaps to be plugged, or find patterns from customer data to drive better engagement.

The journey towards reforming the banking system must be complemented with technology because it has the power to reform and transform.