Why 5G can be a game-changer for the Indian BFSI sector

Peter Reichle

As a nation that has ambitious ‘digital’ goals, India is now preparing to become one of the early adopters of 5G technology. Adoption of 5G in India will positively address many challenges across various verticals. After telecom and communications, 5G is anticipated to play a huge role in the BFSI sector.

5G ecosystem offers the possibility to better leverage newer technologies that can help financial institutions. It provides greater data speeds for digital transactions such as mobile banking, internet banking etc. 5G technology reduces latency and transaction times, ensuring that the organization’s network can handle huge amount of transactions without interruption.

5G lays a foundation for adopting the emerging technologies and applications in the mobile & wireless space, AI, IoT and enhanced security solutions for the BFSI segment.

Massive transformation underway

5G technology is expected to drive the BFSI sector to undertake a massive transformation in the way they use technology for banking operations and customer engagements. To this end, banks and financial services organizations need to relook into their infrastructure and be well prepared before the 5G roll out.

Here are the initial key use-cases of 5G that are expected emerge in the BFSI sector.

5G and Blockchain: 5G and blockchain duo is going to bring vast transformation in the banking processes and customer operations. With the invert of 5G technology, banks can benefit with real-time mobile transactions, shorten settlement cycles by removing latencies. 5G along with blockchain is a powerful technology that enables virtual currencies to be open and secure. It can save billions of cash to banks by reducing processing costs. Also, it helps in reducing fraud in the financial world and thus implementing blockchain along with 5G would be a step to making banks increasingly profitable and valuable.

ATM and branches hosting the 5G base stations: Since the ATM locations and branches already have a physical presence coupled with power supply and some level of network connectivity, many of them can be used for small cell deployments. These locations already have a UPS or back-up power sources that can be shared for combined usage. The local small cell can in turn also offer a RAN slice for usage within the branch, manifesting the recursive nature of the 5G architecture.

Smart surveillance in Banking sector: Banking sector usually demands for high security systems as it is a highly sensitive business. Optic fiber cablings address the challenges of surveillance network architecture and improves continuous monitoring of the premises.

Securing banks with smart DVR and edge-based storage: Banks need to work on their video storage spaces and requires a high speed connectivity cabling to access the video from different points. Many of the deployments for web cameras include digital video recorders (DVR) that have massive storage capacity. With the 5G deployments, it is possible to offer a service using edge storage devises for banks.