WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy Update: Here's what happens if you don't accept the new terms

WhatsApp faced the ire of its massive userbase when it made changes to its terms of use and privacy policy and forced users to accept the new policy back in February. However, since the backlash, the Facebook-owned messaging platform pushed the original date to accept the policy to today, May 15, 2021.

While the company did say that the app would become unusable for those users who did not accept the new policy, WhatsApp has now reneged on that statement. Instead, WhatsApp will give users more time to review the new privacy policy but will send users constant prompts and reminders to accept it.



A blog post read, “For the last several weeks we've displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update. After giving everyone time to review, we're continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will eventually become persistent.”

The post also confirmed that after the persistent reminders, users will encounter “limited functionality on WhatsApp” until the policy has been accepted.



To begin with, users won’t be able to access the chat list, although answering incoming calls will still be available. If notifications are enabled, then they can be tapped on to read and respond to messages.



However, after another couple of weeks, WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to the device. Moreover, users won’t receive incoming calls or notifications.



In the latest blog post, WhatsApp notes that users will be able to export their chats and download a report of their account on their own.



It is worth noting that WhatsApp will not delete the account if a user has not accepted the terms of service. WhatsApp existing policy related to inactive users will apply, which automatically deletes accounts after 120 days of inactivity.