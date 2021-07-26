MARKET NEWS

WhatsApp's new Beta update for iOS lets users send HD photos

WhatsApp's Beta update for iOS allows users to send high resolution images in private and group chats.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
The feature introduced for Android Beta users first is now available on iOS

After introducing the feature last week for beta users on Android, WhatsApp has now rolled out the feature to send HD photos in chats to iOS.

Reported on by WABetaInfo, the new option allows iOS users to send high resolution images in private and group chats. It gives you three options to choose from, Auto which will automatically scale images according to your internet speed, Best Quality which retains the highest possible quality for an image you send and Data Saver, which lowers quality to bring down the file size.

It's worth noting that the Best Quality option only retains about 80 percent of the original image quality and the algorithm the app uses to compress photos will be more subtle. The images used as your status updates will not benefit from these options and will be compressed before being uploaded.

Data Saver will apply the highest possible compression to an image, so it's only recommended for use when you are not in WiFi range or your data pack is about to run out. If your image resolution is higher than 2048x2048 (2K), then it will be resized before being sent in chat.

The feature is rolling out slowly and in phases for beta testers on iOS, so if you don't see the option just yet, it will be available soon.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 26, 2021 03:40 pm

