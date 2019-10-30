WhatsApp's latest update on iPhone introduces Group Privacy settings, hides notification badge for muted chats

WhatsApp has released a new update of its iPhone app. The latest update with the version number 2.19.110 comes with a bunch of new features that were previously available or spotted in beta updates. WhatsApp has also rolled out Group Privacy settings with the latest update on iPhones.

As per the changelog on App Store, WhatsApp on iPhone with version 2.19.110 would no longer display notification badges for muted chats. Previously, even if a chat (group or individual) was muted, WhatsApp would show a notification badge. Another feature update includes new alignment guidelines for positioning stickers and emojis while editing media.

According to a tracker website WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp update also includes Group Privacy settings.

Group Privacy feature was released earlier this year in India, and the global release contains one major change. The new update replaces one of the options, namely ‘Nobody’, with ‘My Contacts except’. This would allow users to select users or contacts who cannot add them to a group. Indian users are expected to get the new 'My Contacts except' option in the coming days or weeks.

The report by WABetaInfo says that the new update on the iPhone does not include Splash Screen, which was previously seen on Android beta.

Splash Screen is a page that shows up when the app loads for the first time. The screen features the WhatsApp logo with a white background. WhatsApp is currently working on a dark Splash Screen which is under development and not available for beta users.

WhatsApp has also published an update post on its support page addressing some queries related to chat backup on iCloud.