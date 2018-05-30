WhatsApp's 'Click to Chat' feature lets you chat with unsaved numbers

Think of instances when you have to send just a couple of WhatsApp message to an acquaintance or a complete stranger because you have been asked to do so, the hassle of saving his or her number to your phone can be annoying.

WhatsApp has a feature which lets you send messages to an unsaved number—Click to Chat. Using the feature you can create a link which will allow you to chat to an unsaved number given that number is associated with an active WhatsApp account.

How to create the chat link:

—Open your browser or phone or PC

—Type or copy paste in the address bar: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone= followed by the person's full phone number in international format. For example, if you want to message to the following number in India—1234567890—you need prefix India’s country code (91): https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=911234567890

Similarly, if the same number is from the UK, the country code (44) shall be replaced. Example: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=441234567890

—DO NOT use zeroes (0), plus (+) or dashes (-) in the URL

—After typing the URL in a correct format, press ‘go’ or ‘enter’. A page with a link to a chatbox with the entered mobile number will open. Follow the link and wait for the WhatsApp application to boot up. Now you can send your messages

Moreover, WhatsApp also allows a user to create a link with a pre-filled message. Anyone having the link can see your message.

How to create pre-filled message link:

—Open your browser on phone or PC

—Type or copy paste https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text= followed by your text in URL code. For example, if you want to create a link with the following message: “I will reach Patna by Sunday”, you need to enter: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=I%20will%20reach%20Patna%20by%20Sunday

‘%20’ is URL code for a 'space' in the text.

You can now share the link via any medium.