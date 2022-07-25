English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp working on 'Past Participants' feature for group chats

    It will members to see the names of participants who have left a group in the past 60 days

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    WhatsApp is working on adding any feature to group chats that will allow the members to see who left the group in the last 60 days.

    Called "Past Participants", the new feature was spotted in the latest beta update by WABetainfo, which shares the latest news about the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, and is meant to be an extension of another feature that the company is working on.

    Previously, a feature that allowed members to silently exit the group without alerting other users but the group admins was spotted in beta.

    With Past Participants, users will be able to tell who has exited the group in the last 60 days.

    The company hasn't shared any specifics about the feature or when it plans to release it. Some features don't even make it out of test phases, so, for now, it is wait and watch.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #group chat #Meta #past participants #WhatsApp #WhatsApp groups
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.