WhatsApp working on 'Past Participants' feature for group chats

WhatsApp is working on adding any feature to group chats that will allow the members to see who left the group in the last 60 days.

Called "Past Participants", the new feature was spotted in the latest beta update by WABetainfo, which shares the latest news about the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, and is meant to be an extension of another feature that the company is working on.

Previously, a feature that allowed members to silently exit the group without alerting other users but the group admins was spotted in beta.



With Past Participants, users will be able to tell who has exited the group in the last 60 days.

The company hasn't shared any specifics about the feature or when it plans to release it. Some features don't even make it out of test phases, so, for now, it is wait and watch.