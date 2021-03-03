WhatsApp working on new self-destructing images feature

WhatsApp has recently come under fire from its users for a revision to its privacy policy that enables sharing data with Facebook. However, WABetaInfo recently spotted a new feature that could be coming to a new WhatsApp build for Android and iOS.



WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.

Same concept from Instagram Direct. pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj March 3, 2021

The build could introduce a new self-destructing images feature. The feature was detailed in a set of screenshots. However, the screenshots indicate that this isn’t a feature unique to WhatsApp and is already available on other chat apps.

The screenshots showcase a feature reminiscent of Instagram Direct. If users leave an ongoing chat where a self-destructing image was shared, they will not be able to see the photo once they return. Users will be able to switch the self-destructing feature per photo by tapping a button alongside the caption editor. There is no information about how long photos will remain before being deleted.

The feature will be available for both private and group chats. The new addition will arrive alongside the self-destructing messages, which was revealed back in November 2020. The issue with self-destructing messages is that media sent along with messages gets saved on the recipient’s device. So, self-destructing images add an extra layer of privacy. The report doesn’t provide a timeline for the rollout of self-destructing images.