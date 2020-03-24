App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp working on new 'Search Messages' feature to check text authenticity

The search message feature can be a significantly useful feature to tackle fake news, especially during times when people receive multiple fake messages

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that lets users search messages on the web directly from their app. The feature will help users to understand the authenticity of the message and fact-check if and when required.

The Facebook-owned cross-messaging platform has been working on the feature for a while. The feature was recently spotted in the app's latest Android beta version 2.20.94, WABetaInfo reported.

When a forwarded message is received by a user, the app displays a tiny search icon next to it. The user can then tap on the search icon and lookup on the Web. Upon tapping, a message pops up on the screen which reads, “Would you like to search this on the Web? This will upload the message on Google.”

Close

Once the user taps on ‘Search the Web’, the app will search the text on Google. Once the search results are loaded, it can help the user know if the forwarded message is fake or not.

related news

The feature is still under development and not available even in beta versions. We do not know the exact timeline of the rollout, but WhatsApp has acknowledged that the feature will be released soon. 

“We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This feature is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The search message feature can be a significantly useful feature to tackle fake news, especially during such times wherein people are receiving multiple fake messages related to the coronavirus pandemic.

WhatsApp has partnered with the Indian government to launch MyGov Corona HelpDesk. It has also collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to launch a WHO WhatsApp Chatbot for coronavirus-related queries.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #Technology #WhatsApp

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.