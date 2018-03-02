App
Mar 01, 2018 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp working on a feature to mark spam as "forwarded messages"

This feature, when launched, will help control the issue of spam messages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will show messages that have been circulated multiple times as spam, according to a post on wabetainfo.com.

The site follows WhatsApp Google Play Beta Programme in the version 2.18.67.

The feature will mark messages that have been forwarded from the same chat or from the same chat as "forwarded messages".

This feature, still under development, could potentially reduce spam message.

"WhatsApp has modified the behavior of the feature, that will show on the bubble (when the feature will be enabled in future), a forwarded message string, if the message has been forwarded from another chat (or from the same chat)", the post said.

WhatsApp is also testing stickers for Android, the report said.

Both these features will be enabled in the next updates, the site said. These features a part of the beta testing for Android 2.18.67.

WhatsApp has just upgraded its iOS version, which now includes location and time stickers.

