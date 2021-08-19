WhatsApp working on 90-day time limit for disappearing messages

WhatsApp working on new time limit for disappearing messages

WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages for mobile platforms and the web late last year. The feature when enabled automatically deletes messages sent to individuals or groups within seven days. Now it looks like the company is going to the other extreme with an option to delete messages after 90 days.

To enable the feature, a user simply has to tap on a contact or group's name and then tap on disappearing messages to turn them on or off.



WhatsApp is testing a 24 hours option for disappearing messages!

The feature will automatically delete messages after 24 hours. It's under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS, Android and Web/Desktop.https://t.co/Dr3gNgRcVA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 25, 2021



WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.17.16: what’s new?

WhatsApp is working on a 90 days option for disappearing messages!https://t.co/WnvNsPthIf — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 18, 2021

Recently, WABetaInfo discovered the company was testing a new 24-hour time limit for the messages.

The publication found the feature in the latest Beta on Android (Version 2.21.17.16). Users can choose between the default "7-day" option, the newer "24-hour" option and the latest "90-day" option.

It's always good to have options and it wouldn't make sense for the company to go lower than 24-hours because that would encroach upon the "View Once" feature which is separate. View Once instantly deletes the message after it has been viewed by the recipient.

As with Beta releases, the feature is still in testing and is not ready for a public release just yet. These new settings will most probably be rolled out with a future update.