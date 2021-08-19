MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp working on 90-day time limit for disappearing messages

The feature was discovered in the latest beta

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
WhatsApp working on new time limit for disappearing messages

WhatsApp working on new time limit for disappearing messages


WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages for mobile platforms and the web late last year. The feature when enabled automatically deletes messages sent to individuals or groups within seven days. Now it looks like the company is going to the other extreme with an option to delete messages after 90 days.

To enable the feature, a user simply has to tap on a contact or group's name and then tap on disappearing messages to turn them on or off.

Recently, WABetaInfo discovered the company was testing a new 24-hour time limit for the messages.

The publication found the feature in the latest Beta on Android (Version 2.21.17.16). Users can choose between the default "7-day" option, the newer "24-hour" option and the latest "90-day" option.

Close

Related stories

It's always good to have options and it wouldn't make sense for the company to go lower than 24-hours because that would encroach upon the "View Once" feature which is separate. View Once instantly deletes the message after it has been viewed by the recipient.

As with Beta releases, the feature is still in testing and is not ready for a public release just yet. These new settings will most probably be rolled out with a future update.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #chat #communication #Facebook #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Beta
first published: Aug 19, 2021 05:37 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.