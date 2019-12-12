WhatsApp won't support millions of Windows, iOS and Android smartphones starting next year

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will soon end support for millions of devices starting next year. The company has announced its withdrawal of support for some smartphones running on Windows, Android, and iOS mobile operating systems.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had already announced that the messaging app would stop providing support for all Windows Phone following December 31, 2019. Some Android and iOS devices, too, would not get WhatsApp support starting February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp recommends users who are using Android devices running on version 2.3.3 and older to upgrade to the latest version.

WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 9 or later. The Facebook-owned app has announced that iPhones operating on iOS 8 or older will be able to use the service until February 1, 2020. These users can no longer create a new account or reverify their existing account

The same has now been updated on WhatsApp’s blog and FAQ page. “Because we will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time,” said WhatsApp in its blog post.

WhatsApp has been working on new features to make its app experience better for end-users. The company recently rolled out the Call waiting feature on Android which would notify a user about an incoming call while they are on another call.