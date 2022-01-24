MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp web and desktop may soon get two-factor authentication

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will be rolled with a future update

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Two-step authentication will help protect user accounts

Two-step authentication will help protect user accounts


WhatsApp is planning to introduce two-step verification for the desktop and web versions of its platform. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, and will supposedly allow users to turn on and turn off authentication on desktop and web.

Also Read: WhatsApp is testing pause and play, while recording voice messages on desktop

The Meta-owned platform already has two-step authentication on mobile versions of its app for iOS and Android. The way it currently works is that users enter a personal six-digit PIN when registering their number with WhatsApp. This is required for your login.

Since WhatsApp is multi-device, it makes sense for the company to expand that protection to desktop and web, since it requires no verification currently.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: WhatsApp is testing in-app user support on iOS and Android

“When there is a registration of your WhatsApp account, after entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account. WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update," said WABetaInfo in a post.

"It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN,” the post added.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Meta #two factor authentication #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Desktop #WhatsApp Web
first published: Jan 24, 2022 11:36 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.