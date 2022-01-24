WhatsApp web and desktop may soon get two-factor authentication

Two-step authentication will help protect user accounts

WhatsApp is planning to introduce two-step verification for the desktop and web versions of its platform. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, and will supposedly allow users to turn on and turn off authentication on desktop and web.



WhatsApp is working on managing two-step verification on the desktop client!

The ability to enable and disable two-step verification is under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta!https://t.co/fsj9ZxK17R — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 22, 2022

The Meta-owned platform already has two-step authentication on mobile versions of its app for iOS and Android. The way it currently works is that users enter a personal six-digit PIN when registering their number with WhatsApp. This is required for your login.

Since WhatsApp is multi-device, it makes sense for the company to expand that protection to desktop and web, since it requires no verification currently.

Also Read: WhatsApp is testing in-app user support on iOS and Android

“When there is a registration of your WhatsApp account, after entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account. WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update," said WABetaInfo in a post.

"It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN,” the post added.