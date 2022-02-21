WhatsApp update to introduce new UI for group voice calls; might rollout soon

WhatsApp is already working on allowing users to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS.

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, is working on a new feature that focuses on improving the user’s voice call experience in the app. A new WhatsApp beta update has revealed the upcoming feature that will introduce a new interface during voice calls.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.5.4 reveals a redesigned interface for group calls. The feature is also being tested with certain iOS beta testers, the report added. An image shared in the report reveals that users will be able to see voice waveforms when someone is speaking on a group call. The voice waveforms feature will come in handy during times when multiple users are speaking simultaneously.

In addition to this, the report further states that there is a wallpaper fixed for the voice call. It cannot be changed at the moment. There is no word on when the feature will be rolled out to the public. Considering the feature is being tested with beta users, it might still be a few weeks away from its public release.