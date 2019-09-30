App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp to stop operating on these iOS and Android versions from February 1, 2020

Users will not be able to open new accounts or reverify the existing ones after February 1, 2020

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is about time that both iPhone and Android users go for a software update as messaging platform WhatsApp will stop working on certain iOS and Android devices from February 1, 2020.

For instance, Apple device users who have not updated to the new version of their operating system in a really long time would face difficulties with using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp may be running on your iOS 8 devices, but you would not be able to upgrade to the newer versions of WhatsApp on it after February, gradually rendering t redundant.

Close

An update from WhatsApp mentioned: “On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone.” Thus, iPhone users will require at least iOS 9 to ensure that WhatsApp functions properly on their devices in the future.

related news

The WhatsApp announcement as per its FAQ page said that Android users running on versions 2.3.7 or older also would face the same issues.

Notably, it is not as though the messaging platform would seize to function on such devices, but users will not be able to open new accounts or reverify the existing ones.

As per WhatsApp, after February 1, 2020, WhatsApp will get deactivated on the “old” devices. They will be able to use only the older WhatsApp versions and would not even get the newer updates.

There are more than 400 million WhatsApp users in India at present. The United States of America (USA), on the other hand, has only 68.1 million users of the instant messaging platform.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #Android #India #Technology #WhatsApp

