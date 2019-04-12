App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp to bring back Vacation Mode, spotted testing on Android beta app

Formerly known as Vacation Mode, the renamed feature would essentially allow users to mute archived chats and keep them in the Archived chats until unmuted/unarchived.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

WhatsApp is on a roll to make its app better with new features. The messaging app has been spotted testing multiple features like dark mode, frequently forwarded among other things and now it is bringing back some more features that were dropped in the previous beta-versions.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ and ‘Moved Archived Chats’ on its Android beta app. The features were spotted in the beta app version 2.19.101. 

The Ignored Archived Chats was previously introduced in October 2018, and WhatsApp has decided to update the feature. Formerly known as Vacation Mode, the renamed feature would essentially allow users to mute archived chats and keep them in the Archived chats until unmuted/unarchived.

Currently, when an archived chat messages the user, their name is brought back to the main ‘Chats’ window. WhatsApp has added new options to prioritise chats. In the Settings window,  users can enable/ disable notifications from archived chats. To mute archived chats, users have to enable the toggle that reads ‘Ignore archived chats’. 

related news

WhatsApp will also introduce a new section in the main ‘Chats’ window. The ‘Archived’ cell, which can be seen when the chats list is slid down, has been available on the iOS app. The cell is currently under development and when ready, ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ will be available at the top of the archived chats window.

Currently, under development, it is unknown when will WhatsApp release the essential feature on Android. The messaging app has been testing dark mode, frequently forwarded and forwarding info, advanced search, etc. It recently released the group invite feature which gives users the control to who can allow them to add into groups.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #India #Technology #WhatsApp #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more im ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

The Tashkent Files movie review: We are surprised it didn't catch Elec ...

Prashant Kishor Met Lalu 5 Times for Mahagathbandhan Reunion, Had to T ...

Is Malaika Arora's Latest 'Soulmate' Post All About Arjun Kapoor?

2 Ex-Service Chiefs Deny Signing Letter Sent to President Against Poli ...

Peak Break: China to Add 'Eco-Friendly' Toilet on Mount Everest

SpiceJet Shares Zoom Over 9% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG A ...

Julian Assange Personifies Contradictions of US Politics, Challenges M ...

100 Indian Fishermen Return to Gujarat After Being Jailed in Pakistan ...

Congress Says Electoral Bonds Verdict Will Expose 'Nexus Between BJP a ...

Delhi Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft; One Arrested

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, trade flat; Bharti A ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

Andhra Pradesh polls: High stakes brawl-ridden battle sees Election Co ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.