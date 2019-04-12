WhatsApp to bring back Vacation Mode, spotted testing on Android beta app

WhatsApp is on a roll to make its app better with new features. The messaging app has been spotted testing multiple features like dark mode, frequently forwarded among other things and now it is bringing back some more features that were dropped in the previous beta-versions.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ and ‘Moved Archived Chats’ on its Android beta app. The features were spotted in the beta app version 2.19.101.

The Ignored Archived Chats was previously introduced in October 2018, and WhatsApp has decided to update the feature. Formerly known as Vacation Mode, the renamed feature would essentially allow users to mute archived chats and keep them in the Archived chats until unmuted/unarchived.

Currently, when an archived chat messages the user, their name is brought back to the main ‘Chats’ window. WhatsApp has added new options to prioritise chats. In the Settings window, users can enable/ disable notifications from archived chats. To mute archived chats, users have to enable the toggle that reads ‘Ignore archived chats’.

WhatsApp will also introduce a new section in the main ‘Chats’ window. The ‘Archived’ cell, which can be seen when the chats list is slid down, has been available on the iOS app. The cell is currently under development and when ready, ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ will be available at the top of the archived chats window.