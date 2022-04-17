WhatsApp testing the option to hide 'last seen' status from specific contacts

(Image Courtesy: Pixabay)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will offer users the option to hide the “last seen” status from specific contacts. At present, the chat platform allows a user to pick between not showing anyone your status or only to numbers in your phone book.

“Last seen” tells you when a user last checked their app. It allows senders to guess whether you might have seen a message, even if read receipts are turned off.

As per WABetaInfo, in the latest beta for Android and iOS, WhatsApp will now allow you to hide “last seen” from individuals that you select from your contact list.

If you navigate to Settings, then tap on Account, and select Privacy, you should see an option for 'last seen,' select the option and tap on 'My Contacts Except' to fine tune who can see your status. This is helpful because you no longer need to hide your online status from everyone. You can pick who you want to exclude from your phone book.

The platform is also including similar controls for 'Profile Photos' and 'About' that let you limit who views your profile photo or the about section.





