English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp testing the option to hide 'last seen' status from specific contacts

    The feature that is being tested will allow users to pick the contacts they want to hide the status from

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Pixabay)

    (Image Courtesy: Pixabay)

    Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will offer users the option to hide the “last seen” status from specific contacts. At present, the chat platform allows a user to pick between not showing anyone your status or only to numbers in your phone book.

    Also Read: 5 new features coming soon to WhatsApp: From Communities to emoji reactions

    “Last seen” tells you when a user last checked their app. It allows senders to guess whether you might have seen a message, even if read receipts are turned off.

    As per WABetaInfo, in the latest beta for Android and iOSWhatsApp will now allow you to hide “last seen” from individuals that you select from your contact list.

    If you navigate to Settings, then tap on Account, and select Privacy, you should see an option for 'last seen,' select the option and tap on 'My Contacts Except' to fine tune who can see your status. This is helpful because you no longer need to hide your online status from everyone. You can pick who you want to exclude from your phone book.

    Close

    Also Read: WhatsApp tests new feature to organize groups for work, school

    The platform is also including similar controls for 'Profile Photos' and 'About' that let you limit who views your profile photo or the about section.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 11:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.