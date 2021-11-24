MARKET NEWS

English
WhatsApp Sticker Creation feature in Beta

Tipster Mukul Sharma unearthed the feature in latest WhatsApp Beta

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
The feature was found in the latest beta

Meta-owned communications platform WhatsApp is apparently working on a new Sticker Creation feature that will allow users to create their own stickers. The new tool was spotted in the beta test version of the WhatsApp app, and will supposedly land on Android phones soon, with an iOS release to follow.

Also Read: Is WhatsApp building a new Communities feature?

A report by 91mobiles credits tipster Mukul Sharma who uncovered the feature in the latest beta app. Currently, users can only choose from stickers in a pack or third-party stickers created with the help of an external app.

The new Sticker interface will supposedly include a create button, that the report speculates will allow users to import an image file into the editor and create a custom sticker.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced payment stickers in India, for which it collaborated with five Indian artists and illustrators. These packs were designed around cultural expressions that convey monetary exchange. Anjali Mehta, Anuja Pothireddy, Neethi, Osheen Silva and Mira Felicia Malhotra were the artists that contributed to the packs.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced new privacy features for India.

Also Read: Five upcoming features on WhatsApp

The company is also seeking permission from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to increase the user cap for their UPI-based payments service. Currently, NPCI has set the cap for 20 million.

NPCI has said that it is considering the request but also notes that lifting the limit in one go may cause a high volume of transactions on NPCI's platform. The authority said that if it raises the limit, it will do so in a phased manner.
Tags: #Facebook #Meta #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Stickers
first published: Nov 24, 2021 03:57 pm

